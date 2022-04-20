Former Vice President Pence to speak at GOP event in Carroll

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be one of the featured speakers this Saturday at the Iowa Republican Fourth District convention in Carroll.

Woodbury County GOP chairman Bob Henderson expects a big turnout. “We are going to have, I believe somewhere in their neighborhood of about 300 delegates and probably at close to 100, maybe 150 alternate delegates, but then there will be a number of observers. There’ll be candidates for various offices, not only statewide but also federal offices who will be there who will speak,” Henderson says.

He says they will discuss several issues. “The convention, of course, is to do things like passing the platform that has been worked on to a large extent, in fact by the platform committee. And of course, delegates have the opportunity of bringing amendments to the forefront during that time,” Henderson says. ”

And of course, the way this works is the four district conventions will put together all of the platforms that they have, and then that gets passed to the state.” Henderson says Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra and Vice President Pence will serve breakfast to convention delegates Saturday in Carroll from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“I know that Randy’s a pretty good cook. I don’t know about Vice President Pence, I don’t know what his cooking skills are like — but we’re going to find out on Saturday,” Henderson says. Pence was the special guest last year at Feenstra’s first annual family picnic in Sioux Center The Fourth District convention begins at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)