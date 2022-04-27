61.9% of Iowans are fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID data indicates nearly 62% of Iowans are fully vaccinated.

The older an Iowan is, the more likely they are to have gotten COVID shots. For example, 87 percent of Iowans 65 and older fully vaccinated, while around half of 12 to 29 year olds have been vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of five to 11 year old Iowa kids are fully vaccinated.

State officials have confirmed more than 9500 Iowans have died of COVID since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Mayo Clinic currently identifies three of Iowa’s 99 counties as COVID hot spots, based on a seven day rolling average of positive COVID cases. The three are Mitchell County along the Minnesota border, Ida County in western Iowa and Jefferson County in southeast Iowa.