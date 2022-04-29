Community conversations held about safety in Des Moines Public Schools

Officials in Iowa’s largest school district are hosting five community discussions about the district’s future and school safety after three teens were shot on a sidewalk outside of Des Moines East High School last month. Devyn Sam, a sophomore at East, attended last night’s roundtable at his high school.

“So I’m glad I’m here today to be able to express to the adults, the administrators, anybody above me, that my ideas are the students’ ideas and see if we can make a change,” he said.

Participants in the discussions must register in advance. Reporters were allowed to observe the opening half hour, but not the small group discussions that followed. School officials say they’ll release a report to the public about what’s discussed at the forums.

(Reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Kassidy Arena)