There wasn’t a lot of action in the farm fields last week.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says weather limited farmers to just about two good days in the field. With no tractors pulling planters — only 5 more percent of the corn crop got in the ground for a total now of 14%.

That pace is two weeks behind both last year and the 5-year average.

Soybean planting moved from four to seven percent. That is 12 days behind the bean planting pace for last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average.