Corn planting nearing 90%, beans pushing 70%

The planting season is pushing closer to the finish line after another good weather week.

Corn planting moved to 86% complete by the end of last week — compared to 57 percent the week before. That’s 13 days behind last year — but only three days behind the five-year average. The U-S-D-A report says 47% of the corn crop has emerged.

Soybean planting moved from 34 to 69% planted in the last week. That’s 12 days behind last year but now one day ahead of the five-year average. Eighteen percent of soybeans have emerged.