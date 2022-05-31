Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa.

A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.

A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle operated by 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley, of Stanton to the right, before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts, and rolling onto its top. Wendell and his passenger, 66-year-old Jeannie Marie Schomburg-Gourley, were ejected from the motorcycle. The woman died at the scene.

In Madison County, 61-year-old Michael Greene, of Winterset, died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Greene struck another motorcycle that was slowing down in front of him.

A motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville. The Iowa State Patrol reports 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood died at the hospital, after she lost control of the 1999 Suzuki cycle she was riding, and crashed into a pickup truck. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday, on the city’s west side. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)