Big changes proposed for 2024 Iowa Democratic Party Caucuses

Iowa Democrats are proposing changes to dramatically simplify their Caucuses in 2024, as state party leaders try to keep their caucuses first-in-the-nation.

The Iowa Democratic Party suggests getting rid of all the complicated math, coin flips and other Caucus night rules that have been used for decades to figure out which presidential candidate won the Caucuses. Instead, the party proposes using mail-in ballots — the party is calling these “mail-in presidential preference cards” instead of ballots — and designated drop off points in the weeks before the night of the Caucuses. The winner would be announced when the Caucus meetings begin in precincts throughout the state.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn said it means the party would be able to engage with more Iowa voters than ever before.

After delayed reporting of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucus results in 2020, national party leaders have made no secret they dislike caucuses and prefer primaries in states that have diverse populations and will be key battlegrounds in the General Election. Iowa Democrats are now competing with parties from 20 other states for early spots on the voting schedule for 2024.

The Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses will be first in 2024. National GOP leaders have agreed on a schedule for caucuses and primaries that keeps Iowa at the front. Iowa Republicans use a different process for selecting a winner. The party essentially conducts a straw poll after people gather at precincts on Caucus Night.