Former Ottumwa convenience store worker charged with stealing lottery tickets

A former Casey’s employee in southeast Iowa is accused of stealing lottery tickets while working and claiming the prizes.

Police say 29-year-old Jesse Burtlow worked at a Casey’s in Ottumwa. During multiple shifts in May, video surveillance observed Burtlow taking multiple lottery tickets without purchasing them. Burtlow was also seen redeeming the prizes for the tickets. Authorities estimate Burtlow stole approximately 60 tickets in total.

Burtlow was arrested on Wednesday and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of forgery, fourth-degree theft, and two counts of fifth-degree theft. Burtlow was transported to the Wapello County Jail and is currently free after posting bond.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)