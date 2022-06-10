Marches planned against constitutional amendment involving guns

Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities today and Saturday on gun-related legislation.

The rallies are organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. She says it would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible.

Marches are scheduled in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City and Storm Lake.