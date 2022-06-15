Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama.

The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.

“It travels around the country to about 20 to 22 stops throughout the year,” Zimmerman says, “and it’s set up in various locations so that people that can’t make it to Washington D.C. can actually experience the wall, see the names, feel the closeness, and do it locally.” Zimmerman says he was taken back by the experience of seeing the wall for the first time several years ago.

“I’d never been close to the memorial and after you see it, it is really inspiring,” he says. “It takes your breath away when you think about the enormity of it, the amount of names on the wall, the people that gave their life defending America.” Everyone is encouraged to visit the wall first-hand, from the elderly to children.

“We invite everybody to come out and view the wall,” Zimmerman says. “There’s also a mobile education center that has artifacts from the Vietnam War that people have left for the memorial in Washington D.C.”

The wall will be on display from August 4 thru 7 at the Meskwaki Settlement School in Tama. Learn more at: twthtama.org.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)