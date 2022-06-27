Governor gives ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series $6 million grant

Governor Kim Reynolds has awarded Universal Television $6 million for the “Field of Dreams” television series that starts filming in Iowa in a few months.

In April, Reynolds announced she’d use $100 million in federal pandemic relief to boost tourism and qualify of life projects in Iowa. The first batch of “Destination Iowa” awards have been announced and the TV series to reimagine the iconic movie “Field of Dreams” is getting a sizable grant. The series will be filmed in Iowa, at sites in Polk, Boone, Mahaska and Clinton Counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Another “Destination Iowa” grant of $7 million is going to the Siouxland Regional Trail System, to develop 100 miles of trails that connect the communities of Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. The Loess Hills Scenic Trail and the Cone Mountain Bike Park are part of the package.

Dallas County Conservation is getting $1 million to complete a four mile segment that will connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail with the High Trestle Trail near Madrid. Once it’s done, there will be 120 miles connected trails in the area.

Polk County Conservation is getting a $2.5 million grant for a project to convert Easter Lake into an accessible hub for water sports. Iowa cities, counties and other groups are being urged to submit applications for the $83.5 million worth of Destination Iowa grants that have not yet been awarded.