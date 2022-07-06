Axne says to enshrine abortion rights, Senate filibuster must go

The only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation says she’s ticked off about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Congresswoman Cindy Axne says Democrats at the national level are working to codify abortion rights, but it’s challenging given Senate debate rules.

“The only way we could do that is to remove the filibuster and get in and hopefully get the votes that we need,” Axne says, “and even then we’re still struggling.”

Axne hosted a roundtable with abortion rights supporters at Planned Parenthood administrative offices in Des Moines Wednesday.

“We are working actively on figuring out how we can get this done,” she said. “I think our best way is to get rid of the filibuster so that this can be codified.”

Axne, who is from West Des Moines, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. Last night, former President Donald Trump has just endorsed Axne’s Republican opponent, Zach Nunn of Bondurant. Trump called Nunn a conservative warrior who will support farmers, cut taxes and protect Second Amendment gun rights.

(Reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)