Lake City joins list of Iowa cities with curfew for minors

A northwest Iowa community is the latest to adopt a curfew for children and teenagers. Lake City’s City Council made the move after recent vandalism to stop signs and streets and in the town square.

Eric Wood, the city administrator for Lake City, says the new ordinance applies to everyone under the age of 18.

“It’s unlawful for any minor to be or remain in any of the public places in the city between the hours of 12:30 and 5 for ages 16 and 17,” he says, “and 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for minors 15 years of age and under.”

There are some exceptions to Lake City’s curfew.

“If you’re accompanied by an adult, if you’re on your own property, if you’re coming back from an activity such as a school event,” Wood says, “those are all exceptions to the policy.”

In 1989, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Panora for anyone under the age of 18 and many Iowa cities have curfews for minors.

(By KC Meiners, KCIM, Carroll)