Semi driver killed after collision with train near Walnut

One person was killed when an Iowa Interstate Railroad train struck a semi-tractor trailer hauling grain Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa.

The collision occurred south of Walnut on 510th Street at around 2:40 p.m. Authorities say the driver of the semi, 54-year-old Ronaldo Huntoon, of Council Bluffs died in the crash. The train dragged the semi nearly 150 yards. The collision caused the truck to burst into flames.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the railroad crossing lights and bells were working before and after the crash. No one on the train was hurt.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)