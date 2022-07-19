Driver’s ed teacher killed in NE Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car.

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.

Authorities say Harter died Monday morning when the southbound Street Smarts Driver’s Education car he was riding in dropped onto the shoulder of U.S. Highway 218 near Janesville and crossed the median after the 14-year-old driver overcorrected. The car collided with a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by a Waterloo woman.

Both drivers and another 14-year-old passenger in the driver education car were all taken to the hospital.

(Elwin Huffman, Waterloo)