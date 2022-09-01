Federal law officers raid gun stores in Denison, Anita

The FBI and the ATF served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations.

Federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair, where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)