Mixed results reported from Iowa students’ math, reading test scores

Testing of Iowa public school students in third through 11th grades shows gains in science proficiency, but mixed results in math and reading.

The results come from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring. Third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the reading scores for 11th graders dropped four percent.

Math scores improved among students in third through seventh grades, but declined in higher grades, with 11th grade test results in math dropping five percent.

The third subject area tested was science. Students in fifth, eighth and tenth grades were tested and the results were higher than they’d been in the spring of 2019.

In a written statement, Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo said the results show public schools in Iowa are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there is still work to be done. National test results released last week showed declines in math, science and reading scores.