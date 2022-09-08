U-I, ISU enrollments go in different directions for fall semester

Fall enrollment at the University of Iowa is up slightly, while Iowa State University saw another drop.

ISU reports a decrease of 739 students for the fall semester, putting overall enrollment at 29,969. It is the sixth straight year fall enrollment has dropped in Ames since enrollment peaked in 2016 at 36,291 students.

The University of Iowa reports an increase of 106 students to put fall enrollment at 30,015. It is the first time fall enrollment has increased in Iowa City since 2016.

Both schools report an increase in first-year students for the fall semester.