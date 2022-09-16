Five Iowa schools earn national Blue Ribbon status

The U.S. Secretary of Education says five Iowa Schools have earned Blue Ribbon status this year.

All five Iowa schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; West Elementary School, Glenwood; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo issued a statement on the announcement.

“These schools are to be congratulated for their Blue Ribbon status. This is a prestigious recognition that underscores how these schools ensure they meet the needs of all students. That’s accomplished through the dedication of Iowa administrators, educators and staff in making sure students are prepared for their futures.”