Iowa eye care clinic warns patients of possible data breach

The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state, is warning patients of an online security breach that may have involved personal information.

A statement on the Wolfe Clinic’s website indicates there’s no evidence patients’ personal information was accessed or has been misused, but out of an abundance of caution patients are being notified by letter about the incident. Last December, someone hacked into the electronic medical records platform called myCare Integrity that many of the country’s eye care clinics use. The unauthorized party deleted some files and databases before being detected.

According to the Wolfe Clinic, none of its patients have reported cases of identity theft that may be related to the security breach.

The Wolfe Clinic’s main offices are in Ames, Ankeny, Carroll, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Hiawatha, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Hill, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines. It operates Family Vision Centers in Albia, Belmond, Clarion, Fairfield, Grundy Center, Humboldt, Sac City, Story City, Toledo, Traer, Waverly and Webster City.