On September 23, 1922, the staff at Marshall Electric ran a microphone cable through a window and extended it three blocks away to Franklin Field in Marshalltown. KFJB then broadcast two football games. The Marshalltown Bobcats beat Belle Plaine 32-0 and then beat Toledo 28-0.

These events are credited with being the first live remote broadcasts on radio of a high school sporting event in the entire country.

(By Kyle Martin, KFJB, Marshalltown)