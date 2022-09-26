Iowa woman charged with perjury after police recognize her in a jury

A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids police testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month.

Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.

According to Cedar Rapids police, not only did Long know the defendant, she had criminal convictions and she failed to disclose either of those factors of the questionnaire for jurors. Long, who is from Cedar Rapids, has been charged with perjury and fraudulent practices.