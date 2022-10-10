Wisconsin man charged with child pornography caught in Fort Dodge

A Janesville, Wisconsin man wanted on child pornography charges was arrested in Fort Dodge on Friday.

The U.S. Marshall’s office notified the Webster County Sheriff’s office that the fugitive was hiding out at a Fort Dodge motel. Sheriff’s detectives and the agents with the Division of Narcotic Enforcement located 71-year-old Michael C. McMahon at the Fort Dodge Days Inn.

McMahon was wanted on a federal charge for failure to appear for two counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody without incident. McMahon was taken to the Webster County Jail to await extradition back to Beloit, Wisconsin for the charges filed against him.

McMahon was arrested in February of 2020. Court records indicate investigators who searched his home found he had downloaded pornographic images and videos of children on his computer.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)