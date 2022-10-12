Freshmen point guards counted on to step up at Iowa State

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says freshmen Tamin Lipsey ands Eli King are two of the options a point guard heading into the season. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Tyrese Hunter transferred to Texas and Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams is out for the season with an achillies injury.

“I don’t necessarily think anytging has to fall on one person’s shoulders or they have to do a certain job”, said Otzelberger. ” By collective effort we can all work together to put those guys in a position to be successful.”

In Otzelberger’s first season at the helm the Cyclones used a defensive, physical style of play to finish 22-13 after a trip to the Sweet-16. They open at home on November seventh against IUPUI.