Four teens die in Marshalltown accident

Two central Iowa families are mourning the loss of four children.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car carrying two sets of siblings ran off the road in Marshalltown late Friday night, hit a utility pole and burst into flames. Troopers say all four teenagers were dead at the scene.

They’re identified as brothers Adrian and Isacc Lara, ages 13 and 16, and sisters Linette and Yanitza Lopez, who were 15 and 17 — all of Marshalltown. Troopers did not say who was driving or what may’ve caused the crash. All four attended Marshalltown schools. GoFundMe accounts are set up for both families.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-memorial-for-isacc-and-adriannono?qid=927faf3c72fe9ef97dce16c3ef45029b

https://www.gofundme.com/f/linette-yanitza-lopez?qid=0027c7aa635a9f7d29585a846b8bf5f2