Tonight’s Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.9 billion

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing and tonight’s jackpot has now swelled to an estimated $1.9 billion.

Three tickets sold in Iowa for Saturday’s drawing were one number away from claiming the previous world-record jackpot of $1.6 billion. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers drawn, along with the correct Powerball number. Iowa Lottery officials say two of those tickets — worth $50,000 each — were purchased in Clinton and Sabula. The person who bought the other ticket in Sheldon paid a dollar extra for the so-called “Power Play” option and it made their winning ticket worth $150,000.

Over $5.9 million worth of Powerball tickets were sold in Iowa for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery officials have released a list of the top 10 retailers for Iowa Lottery sales from Sunday, October 30th through Saturday, November 5th. Half are in the Cedar Rapids-Marion metro and. among the 10 top lottery retailers last week, nine are Hy-Vee stores.