Cold weather moving in for an extended visit

Iowa is about to undergo a major weather change. National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil says a cold front will move across the state over the next several hours, taking us from high temperatures mostly in the 60s today to highs only in the 20s and 30s tomorrow.

He says to enjoy the warmth this afternoon, while it lasts. “As we head towards the afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will be dropping down into the 40s and 30s,” Cogil says. “By tomorrow morning, we’re going to see wind chills in the single digits above zero, so much, much, much colder air.”

He adds, once that frigid weather gets here, it’ll likely be sticking around a while. Cogil says, “Once this cold air arrives, it certainly looks like the next seven to ten days is going to remain below- to much-below normal.” He warns that parts of Iowa could see rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be severe.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)