Fort Dodge police searching for body of newborn

Authorities in the Fort Dodge area are searching for the body of a newborn.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received information indicating a female had given birth to a child at her home, the newborn died and the baby’s body was moved to another location.

Police say they’ve followed many leads, utilized electronic records, spoken to multiple witnesses and searched many locations of interest. The Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information that would lead directly to the discovery of the newborn’s body.

(By Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)