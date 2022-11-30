Carroll police chief says early morning shooting likely a case of self-defense

Carroll’s police chief says his department’s initial investigation indicates a man who was critically wounded early this morning was shot in self-defense. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke says residents in an apartment building started calling 911 around 1 a.m.

“The first one that came in was that a subject was up at Fairview Apartments…banging on doors, trying to get into apartments,” Burke says. “The second call came in within just seconds of that one and he said that someone tried to kill him, there was a gun was involved and that he was currently hiding in a different apartment in a different building.”

The man who was shot has life-threatening head wounds according to the police chief.

“He was conscious, alert and breathing when our officers arrived and then when the ambulance took him to the hospital,” Burke says.

The man has been flown to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment. Two agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have been conducting interviews with witnesses. Burke says it appears the injured man was shot with his own gun during a struggle.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)