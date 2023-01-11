Minnesota teen dies in northwest Iowa accident

A teen driver was killed in a crash in northwest Iowa last night.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.

The report says that Nibbelink drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered in snow and ice. It says she over-corrected and crossed the center line. The report says Taylor’s pickup struck the Nibbelink Chevy broadside in the center of his lane.

Nibbelink died in the accident.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)