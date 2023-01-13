Inauguration Ceremony for Kim Reynolds starts at 9 a.m.

Iowa’s 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term later this morning.

Republican Kim Reynolds — the first woman to serve as Iowa’s governor — has been the state’s chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November.

Today’s Inauguration Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines. (Watch the Iowa PBS livestream here.)

Reynolds will host an open house at the governor’s mansion at noon and then a reception at the statehouse starting at 2 p.m.

Tonight’s Inaugural Ball in downtown Des Moines is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.