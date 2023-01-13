Two people killed in accidents with DOT trucks

Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday afternoon.

State troopers say the first incident, about 1 p.m., involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work. The patrol says a Jeep hit the truck from behind and two other vehicles got tangled up in the crash. The Jeep’s driver was killed and a DOT worker was hurt.

Some 90 minutes later, Des Moines police say a DOT truck was on the shoulder of I-235 doing maintenance — with its warning lights blinking — and a car hit it from behind, killing that car’s driver. None of the three DOT workers on that crew were hurt.