Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Two people killed in accidents with DOT trucks

Two people killed in accidents with DOT trucks

By

Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday afternoon.

State troopers say the first incident, about 1 p.m., involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work. The patrol says a Jeep hit the truck from behind and two other vehicles got tangled up in the crash. The Jeep’s driver was killed and a DOT worker was hurt.

Some 90 minutes later, Des Moines police say a DOT truck was on the shoulder of I-235 doing maintenance — with its warning lights blinking — and a car hit it from behind, killing that car’s driver. None of the three DOT workers on that crew were hurt.