Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate.

Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.

Reports say overwhelming evidence points to 50-year-old Surfun Boens as having pulled the trigger, including a message on his cell phone saying he “did something super, super bad” and needed to “get out of town.” Police say Boens was carrying a recently-fired gun when arrested.