Death of Emmetsburg baby under investigation

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to review the death of a child from Emmetsburg.

The DCI says Emmetsburg Police received a 911 call on January 19th about an unresponsive child. Police and EMT’s performed life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital.

The child was then transferred to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where it died on January 24th. The DCI was called in after an autopsy was conducted the next day by the State Medical Examiner. No other details on the investigation are being released at this time.