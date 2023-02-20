Adel man dies in Audubon County accident

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash last night in southwestern Iowa’s Audubon County near Exira.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 52-year-old Stephen Joseph Smith, of Adel, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon north on Lark Avenue, just north of 335th Street, when the car went out of control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof facing south.

Smith died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)