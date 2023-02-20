It’s national FFA week

From driving tractors to school to educating elementary students on the importance of feeding the world, FFA Week is underway nationwide.

There are 18,606 Iowans involved in this program — including Hunter Hayes of Webster City — who likes the interaction.

“Big opportunity to get involved with the community, and high school, get your name out there be able to help out with a lot of different organizations. FFA does help out with food drives and different stuff like that and it does actually help make a difference within the community,” Hayes says.

Hayes says FFA has helped him broaden his abilities. “You become a really close group of friends you spend a lot of time together you do some traveling you learn practical skills for the real world going out talking to people for some donations lining up different events you really learn a lot of skills that help you out moving forward with your life,” he says.

Hayes says the group used to be called Future Farmers of America, but became FFA to make everyone feel welcome to the group.

“And that is to really broaden that spectrum. FFA doesn’t look to just say this is only for farmers and farmers’ children, we really want this to be a community organization and bring everyone in to be a part of it,” Hayes says.

FFA is 95 years old. Find out more information or find a chapter in your area at: www.ffa.org.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)