IUB to hold meeting on logistics for Summit Carbon pipeline permit process

The Iowa Utilities Board has issued a schedule for the permit application process for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

The IUB order says it will hold a technical conference on March 15th at 10 a.m. at its Des Moines office to discuss logistics for the hearing and to help those who want to file opposition or support of the pipeline. The conference will discuss the schedule and provide information about how the IUB envisions the hearing will be conducted.

Specific dates for the hearing will be determined at the technical conference. Summit is proposing approximately 687 miles of pipeline in Iowa. For more information on the technical conference, go to iub.iowa.gov.