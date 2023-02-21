Missing Marion man found dead

A Marion man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead.

Information from Marion police says the body of 81-year-old Ted Wolf was found by a person walking their dog in rural Linn County. Police say Wolf’s body and his car were located a significant distance from the roadway and obscured in some trees, and there were no signs of foul play.

Wolf had last been seen on January 16th around 12:30 p.m. and it is believed he was headed to Lisbon for an appointment. Police had released photos from surveillance video of him stopping at a gas station in Walford on that day.