Manson man dies in accident on icy Fort Dodge highway

The driver of an SUV involved in an accident on Highway 7 Wednesday afternoon in Fort Dodge has died.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner says troopers at the scene found a Ford expedition had been going eastbound on Highway 7 and lost control and ran head-on into a westbound semi. The driver of the expedition, 42-year-old Mark Rader of Manson, died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.

Trooper Gardner says it appears the accident was a result of the winter conditions. “We do believe this is weather related because of the icy roads, it is still under investigation, but as of right now it looks like to me it’s weather related, Gardner says.

Semi driver Rod Straight of Fort Dodge was uninjured in the accident. The Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Dodge Police officers were on the scene of the accident for several hours and had the road blocked off to traffic.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD Fort Dodge)