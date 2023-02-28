Fort Dodge man dies in accident on slick roadway

One person is dead in what appears to be a weather-related accident involving a semi and an SUV near Fort Dodge.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner says the accident happened just before 7 a.m. today on Highway 169 north of Fort Dodge.

He says they found a Chevy trailblazer had collided with a New Coop semi. Trooper Gardner says it appears the road conditions played a part in the accident.

“The trailblazer had lost control — apparently from some ice on the roadway- and ended up spinning out of control across the center line and going broadside with the northbound semi,” he says. The driver of the trailblazer, 54-year-old Coi Nguyen of Fort Dodge, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi 51-year-old Jay Gertson of Dakota City was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The highway was shut down for a couple of hours but has since reopened.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)