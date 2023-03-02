Inmate death in Mason City prompts DCI probe

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is joining the investigation into the death of a Cerro Gordo County Jail inmate.

The DCI says at about 1:30 on Tuesday morning, jail staff discovered inmate Lamar Anderson unresponsive in his cell.

Life-saving measures were initiated and Anderson was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office asked the DCI to conduct an independent investigation into Anderson’s death. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy, with the results of that autopsy are pending a toxicology test.

The DCI says the investigation into Anderson’s death is ongoing. According to Cerro Gordo County court records, Anderson was serving a 30-day jail sentence for driving while barred.

(Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)