Two killed in accident near Perry

Two teens were killed and another is in critical condition after a head-on collision near Perry Thursday.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner, the three were in a car traveling east on Iowa Highway 141 when the vehicle crossed the centerline on a snow-covered road and hit a truck traveling west head-on. “That has been the third incident where slick roadways have been a contributing factor,” Gardner says.

The two people killed were identified as Daisy and Walter Fuentes Gavidia. Their sister Edlyn is in critical condition. Trooper Gardner says the two other accidents were near Fort Dodge, and both also involved winter weather conditions.

“Both of those are very tragic involving an SUV losing control and going head-on with the semi in both situations — and both times drivers were killed as a result,” he says.

There have been 47 fatal crashes on Iowa roadways so far in 2023.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)