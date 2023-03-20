Marshalltown man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting

A Marshalltown man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man Friday.

Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper, says it started with a 9-1-1 call around 4 p.m. Friday about an injured person who was not breathing,and officers found 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest dead at the scene.

Tupper says they got a break in the case as they started investigating. “Some of our witnesses that were interviewed about the homicide told us about a robbery that occurred on March 6th and gave us a suspect,” he says. Tupper says they arrested 20-year-old Amarrion Isom in connection with the robbery and that led to the murder charge as well. “Through the course of our investigation, we developed probable cause and evidence to suggest that Marion Isom also committed the murder on March 17th,” Tupper says. And so late last night he was charged with murder in the first-degree.”

The chief says this was an isolated incident between the two. “With the robbery, the victim and Mr. Isom were acquainted knew each other. And with the murder investigation, the victim and Mr. Isom were acquainted knew each other,” he says. “So we’re still investigating why all this occurred. We have a pretty good idea.”

Tupper says they won’t reveal other information on the murder at this time as they are still investigating.

(By Zachary Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)