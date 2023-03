A pedestrian was hit and killed near Des Moines on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck was headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Altoona about 8:30 PM when it struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Witnesses tell troopers the man was standing in the center lane of traffic and was wearing all dark clothing.

The patrol identified the pedestrian as 36-year-old Perry Dodds of Des Moines.

The pickup driver, a man from Grimes, wasn’t hurt.