Large scale search for illegal contraband underway in Anamosa prison

The movement of inmates inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary is being restricted after three inmates became unresponsive this weekend due to exposure to some sort of substance.

According to the Department of Corrections, a “large scale search” for illegal contraband is underway in the Anamosa prison. This follows an incident Saturday night, when an inmate had to be revived with Narcan, a medication that reverses an overdose. Three staff members who responded to the emergency were hospitalized and two of them were given Narcan as a precaution.

On Sunday, two other inmates were found unresponsive in their cells and revived with Narcan. Prison officials say both inmates tested negative for illegal substances and the two cases on Sunday are not related to one on Saturday.