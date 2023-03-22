Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa, four other states see influx of patients from outside region

Planned Parenthood of North Central States operates clinics in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas and, since Roe v Wade was overturned last summer, those clinics have seen a 13% increase in patients coming in from outside the five-state region.

Mazie Stilwell, Planned Parenthood’s director of public affairs in Iowa, says there’s also been a 40% increase in second trimester abortions since last June as patients travel farther and Iowa’s 24 hour waiting period for an abortion took effect.

“People are jumping through unnecessary hoops, having to arrange additional child care, additional time off, additional lodging,” Stilwell says.

Supporters of abortion rights gathered for a rally at the Iowa Capitol Tuesday. “Abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa today, but that is absolutely hanging by a thread,” Stilwell says, “so ultimately we know it’s important for advocates to be speaking up and having these conversations with their elected officials whether there is a bill moving today or not.”

Republican lawmakers, including Governor Reynolds, have said they’re waiting for the Iowa Supreme Court to decide whether a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy that passed in 2018 may take effect before considering other abortion restrictions.