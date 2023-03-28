Governor appoints former state auditor to lead tax agency

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed former State Auditor Mary Mosiman to lead the Iowa Department of Revenue. Mosiman has been the Iowa Department of Revenue’s deputy director and head of its tax division since 2019.

Mosiman is a certified public accountant and served as Story County Auditor for a decade. She was working as a deputy in the Iowa Secretary of State’s office in 2013 when Governor Terry Branstad appointed Mosiman to serve as state auditor. She won a full term as state auditor in 2014, but lost her 2018 race for reelection.

Mosiman takes over as head of the Iowa Department of Revenue tomorrow.

Reynolds appointed former House Speaker Kraig Paulsen to lead the tax agency in 2019, but for the past 16 months he’s also been director of the Iowa Department of Management. Paulsen will stay in that role as the governor’s top budget advisor. A news release from the governor’s office says as director of the Department of Management, Paulsen will be able to manage a state government realignment plan. The bill outlining that plan has passed the legislature, but Reynolds has not yet signed it into law.