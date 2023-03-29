House members plan changes in bill that would limit state auditor’s authority

Key lawmakers in the Iowa House are working on changes in a Senate bill that would let state agencies refuse to release information to the state auditor’s office. Representative Michael Bergan, a Republican from Dorchester who’s an accountant, said the bill as currently written could endanger federal funding for state government agencies.

“I recognize there might be some challenges with the language the way it is,” Bergan said today during a House subcommittee hearing. “We are certainly open to some amendments on how we can correct some of those issues.”

A lobbyist for the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants said the bill would also impact the ability of private sector CPAs to conduct audits of Iowa cities and counties. The bill is scheduled for debate in a House Committee tomorrow.

The Republican who led debate of the bill in the Senate says it would protect the private of things like income tax returns, while letting the state auditor’s office have access to information that’s relevant for an audit. Representative Amy Nielsen, a Democrat from North Liberty, said Republicans are trying to limit the authority of State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat holding statewide office. “I think that this bill is crazy inappropriate for us to be even looking at,” Nielsen said during the subcommittee hearing. “…We’re picking on the person in the office, not the office with this bill.”

Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, replied: “This has nothing to do with the individual holding the current office, from my personal perspective…I think there’s been a lot of points brought up by the auditor’s office and I think there’s been some conversations about some language changes and I look forward to working with everyone.”

State Auditor Rob Sand said Kaufmann and other House members are giving officials from his office an opportunity to have input on proposed changes in the bill and he hopes they can come up with an alternative that’s reasonable. Sand has said the Senate-passed legislation would limit the ability of his office to investigate allegations of waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money.