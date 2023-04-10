Decline of prairie chicken population a mystery to DNR

Iowa’s lone prairie chicken population appears to be struggling to sustain itself. The Iowa DNR and Missouri officials brought in about 500 birds from Nebraska between 2011 and 2015 to bolster a small, existing flock.

The chickens were released in the Kellerton Grasslands Conservation Area in Ringgold County and a nearby natural area in Missouri. Iowa DNR biologist Chad Paup says there are now fewer than 50 birds in the area. “We cannot really put our finger on it,” Paup says. “Do we still not quite have the habitat they need? Do we not have the size that they need? Do we not have the large enough expanse of grasslands that they really need?”

Kellerton is a roughly 4,000 acre grassland area, and Paup says the birds might need a larger, contiguous area to sustain a bigger flock. Paup says the species’ future in Iowa doesn’t look bright. “There’s not going to be a lot of support, quite frankly, for going out and spending tens of thousands of dollars to transport more chickens back here,” Paup says.

When European settlers first arrived in Iowa, the prairie chicken was everywhere, and unlike almost every other wild creature, its numbers increased during the early years of the settlement movement. After a few decades though, they were overharvested by the millions for meat and nearly wiped out.

Paup made his comments on IPR’s Talk of Iowa program.

(By Michael Leland, Iowa Public Radio)