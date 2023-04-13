Iowa part of injunction against new WOTUS rules

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota has granted a preliminary injunction, stopping the Biden Administration’s new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule for Iowa and 23 other states.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird issued a statement saying the ruling is a huge win for Iowa farmers, builders, and landowners. She says the new rule expands the definition of “WOTUS” under the Clean Water Act and would impose additional federal regulations to as much as 97% of Iowa’s land.

Bird says that would likely raise costs and cause delays for infrastructure projects. She says they will continue to fight back against the Biden Administration’s aggressive federal overreach and will turn this into a permanent win.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig released this statement on the ruling:

“The court’s decision to grant an injunction on the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States rule is very welcome news for Iowa agriculture. This rule is too broad, too burdensome, too intrusive and far too costly. I want to commend Attorney General Bird for leading the legal fight to overturn the rule. Iowa farmers must be able to freely operate using modern farming practices and we do not need this unworkable bureaucratic decree hindering our efforts to accelerate the adoption of proven conservation and water quality practices.”